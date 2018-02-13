First Published: 2018-02-13
Oxfam hit with more abuse claims in South Sudan
Seven percent of Oxfam staff in South Sudan, four people, witnessed or experienced rape or attempted rape involving colleagues.
Middle East Online

Oxfam has been battling accusations

LONDON - Scandal-hit British charity Oxfam was reeling Tuesday after fresh claims of sexual assault and rape, this time between aid workers in South Sudan.

Helen Evans, former global head of safeguarding, also warned of assaults on children volunteering in Oxfam's hundreds of high-street charity shops in Britain.

She accused senior managers of failing to act, heaping pressure on chief executive Mark Goldring just hours after his deputy resigned over a scandal involving aid workers' use of prostitutes in Haiti.

Evans told Channel 4 News of a survey conducted during her 2012-2015 tenure which exposed a "culture of sexual abuse" in some Oxfam offices.

The survey of 120 staff across three countries found between 11 and 14 percent said they witnessed or experienced sexual assault.

Seven percent of staff in South Sudan -- four people -- witnessed or experienced rape or attempted rape involving colleagues.

- Sex for aid -

She said she asked to take her findings to the senior leadership team at Oxfam, but the meeting was cancelled and Goldring said that discussing the report would not take things any further.

Later during her tenure, Evans said she received three new allegations in a single day in February 2015, including one woman forced to have sex for aid.

"There was one of a woman being coerced to have sex in a humanitarian response by another aid worker, another case where a woman had been coerced to have sex in exchange for aid, and another one where it had come to our attention where a member of staff had been struck off for sexual abuse and hadn't disclosed that," she said.

Evans -- now a local councillor in England -- said she "struggled" to understand why senior management did not give her more resources to address the problem.

In a separate issue, Channel 4 cited figures showing seven incidents of "inappropriate conduct with children" in Oxfam's shops in 2013/14.

One case involving an adult volunteer assaulting a child -- the minimum age for volunteers is 14 -- went to court, Evans said.

Oxfam has been battling accusations it covered up a scandal involving its aid workers in Haiti, which has put government funding at risk and threatens its global reputation.

It has denied covering up misconduct allegations against staff members accused of using prostitutes in Haiti following a devastating 2010 earthquake, but admits it could have been more transparent.

Oxfam deputy chief Penny Lawrence resigned on Monday, saying: "As programme director at the time, I am ashamed that this happened on my watch and I take full responsibility."
 

Russians killed in clash with US-led forces in Syria

Tillerson says enduring IS defeat not yet achieved

Abbas seeks Russia's backing over Jerusalem

War-battered Iraq 'open for investors'

Football as usual for war amputee players in Idlib

Kuwait condemns Manila ban on Filipino workers

Idlib 'IS-free' after surrender of last holdout

Egypt arrests aide to sidelined presidential candidate

WHO says Palestinians die waiting for Israeli travel permits

Turkish, Greek patrol boats collide again amid Cyprus gas row

Turkey jails opposition MP for 'leaking secrets'

Anti-IS coalition grapples with Syria situation

One dead in Turkish-led fire near hospital in Syria's Afrin

Iraq targets output of 7 million oil barrels per day

Oxfam hit with more abuse claims in South Sudan

British holidaymakers back to Tunisia three years after beach attack

Erdogan tells Cyprus not to 'overstep' on gas exploration

Israel holds trial of Palestinian teen behind closed doors

Rights groups say Egypt presidential poll ‘neither free nor fair’

Iran military accuses West of using lizards for nuclear spying

10 militants killed in Egypt army operation in Sinai

Netanyahu says discussing annexing settlements with US

Turkey launches probe into new pro-Kurdish party leader

IMF chief encourages Arab countries to rein in spending

British tourists returning to Tunisia after security improvements

Erdogan tries to boost Islamic credentials by meeting with Pope Francis over Jerusalem

Barclays fined for fundraising from Qatar during financial crisis

US-led coalition to determine fate of captures foreign jihadists

UN says Syria fighting worse since call for truce

US Syria goals built upon shaky foundations and uncertain alliances

Turkey says US relations at ‘critical point’

28 Islamist militants killed in Sinai clashes

Iran academics demand answers over environmentalist death

Iran's Rouhani to visit India

Tillerson in Egypt at start of Mideast tour

Iraq needs $88.2 billion for reconstruction

Morocco seizes more than 500 kg of cocaine

In Egypt, female genital mutilation is still rampant

Blue Whale game claims Arab teens’ lives

Israel issues warning over Iran presence in Syria

Rouhani urges ‘year of unity’ after Iran protests

World-class infrastructure makes Dubai’s airport busiest in the world

Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish party to elect new leader

After ISIS black flags, Iraq faces ‘White Banners’ threat

Wiretapping allegations cause new embarrassment to Abbas

 