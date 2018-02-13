First Published: 2018-02-13
Idlib 'IS-free' after surrender of last holdout
Some 400 people including IS fighters, relatives and wounded, give themselves up to alliance of rebel groups in northwestern Syrian province.
Middle East Online

IS operated an Islamic "governorate" in Idlib before being kicked out in 2014.

BEIRUT - The Islamic State group has been ousted from northwestern Syria's Idlib province after a final group of the jihadists surrendered to hardline rebels on Tuesday, a spokesman and monitor said.

Some 400 people including IS fighters, relatives and wounded, gave themselves up to an alliance of rebel groups on Tuesday, said a spokesman for the Jaish al-Nasr faction which took part in the operation.

"We hit them with artillery in the town of Al-Khowein until they agreed to surrender," Abu al-Majd al-Homsi said.

Homsi said the fighters would be interrogated to find out whether they had planted sleeper cells in the area, and would be put on trial in "special courts".

IS once held swathes of northern and central Syria including parts of Hama, Homs and Aleppo provinces and much of Raqa, including its provincial capital.

After a string of major defeats last year, hundreds of IS fighters fled to a pocket of territory at the intersection of Hama, Idlib, and Aleppo provinces.

They have now been fully ousted from all three, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Syrian government troops pushed them out of Hama and into Idlib province last week, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

"Around 250 fighters with their families, or 400 people in total, were besieged in Al-Khowein," Abdel Rahman said.

"Now, Idlib, Hama, and Aleppo are completely clear of IS."

IS fighters are still present in smaller numbers in the provinces of Homs, Deir Ezzor, Hasakeh, as well as around Damascus and in Syria's south.

IS operated an Islamic "governorate" in Idlib over four years ago, but it was kicked out of the province in early 2014 by Islamist fighters and allied rebels, only returning after a blistering series of defeats late last year.

The Islamist and rebel fighters went on to oust the regime from the rest of the province in 2015 but are now facing a ferocious government assault aimed at retaking key territory there.

Announcing the IS surrender on Tuesday, rebels accused Syria's government of having granted the jihadists safe passage into Al-Khowein.
 

Russians killed in clash with US-led forces in Syria

Tillerson says enduring IS defeat not yet achieved

Abbas seeks Russia's backing over Jerusalem

War-battered Iraq 'open for investors'

Football as usual for war amputee players in Idlib

Kuwait condemns Manila ban on Filipino workers

Idlib 'IS-free' after surrender of last holdout

Egypt arrests aide to sidelined presidential candidate

WHO says Palestinians die waiting for Israeli travel permits

Turkish, Greek patrol boats collide again amid Cyprus gas row

Turkey jails opposition MP for 'leaking secrets'

Anti-IS coalition grapples with Syria situation

One dead in Turkish-led fire near hospital in Syria's Afrin

Iraq targets output of 7 million oil barrels per day

Oxfam hit with more abuse claims in South Sudan

British holidaymakers back to Tunisia three years after beach attack

Erdogan tells Cyprus not to 'overstep' on gas exploration

Israel holds trial of Palestinian teen behind closed doors

Rights groups say Egypt presidential poll ‘neither free nor fair’

Iran military accuses West of using lizards for nuclear spying

10 militants killed in Egypt army operation in Sinai

Netanyahu says discussing annexing settlements with US

Turkey launches probe into new pro-Kurdish party leader

IMF chief encourages Arab countries to rein in spending

British tourists returning to Tunisia after security improvements

Erdogan tries to boost Islamic credentials by meeting with Pope Francis over Jerusalem

Barclays fined for fundraising from Qatar during financial crisis

US-led coalition to determine fate of captures foreign jihadists

UN says Syria fighting worse since call for truce

US Syria goals built upon shaky foundations and uncertain alliances

Turkey says US relations at ‘critical point’

28 Islamist militants killed in Sinai clashes

Iran academics demand answers over environmentalist death

Iran's Rouhani to visit India

Tillerson in Egypt at start of Mideast tour

Iraq needs $88.2 billion for reconstruction

Morocco seizes more than 500 kg of cocaine

In Egypt, female genital mutilation is still rampant

Blue Whale game claims Arab teens’ lives

Israel issues warning over Iran presence in Syria

Rouhani urges ‘year of unity’ after Iran protests

World-class infrastructure makes Dubai’s airport busiest in the world

Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish party to elect new leader

After ISIS black flags, Iraq faces ‘White Banners’ threat

Wiretapping allegations cause new embarrassment to Abbas

 