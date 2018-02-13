First Published: 2018-02-13
Kuwait condemns Manila ban on Filipino workers
Kuwait says "escalation will not serve the relationship between Kuwait and the Philippines" after Manila announced ban on new employment in the Gulf country.
Middle East Online

Authorities say 252,000 Filipinos work in Kuwait, many as maids.

KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait's foreign minister on Tuesday condemned what he called an "escalation" by Manila after the Philippines expanded a ban on its nationals working in Kuwait.

Manila on Monday announced a "total ban" on new employment in Kuwait, including Filipinos who had already obtained employment permits but had not yet left for the Gulf country.

The measure came after President Rodrigo Duterte angrily lashed out at Kuwait over reports of Filipino workers suffering abuse and exploitation.

"This escalation will not serve the relationship between Kuwait and the Philippines," Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah told reporters in Kuwait City.

"We condemn the statements of the Philippine president, especially since we are in contact with the Philippines at the highest level to fully explain the state of the Filipino workforce in Kuwait," he said.

Duterte on Friday brandished photos purporting to show a Filipina maid found in a freezer, saying she had been "roasted like a pig".

He also alleged Arab employers routinely raped their Filipina workers, forced them to work 21 hours each day and fed them scraps.

He asked Kuwait: "Is there something wrong with your culture? Is there something wrong with your values?"

Authorities say 252,000 Filipinos work in Kuwait, many as maids. They are among over two million employed in the region, whose remittances are a lifeline to the Philippine economy.

Domestic workers in Kuwait are not covered by ordinary labour legislation.

Human Rights Watch and other rights groups have documented widespread abuses, including non-payment of wages, long working hours with no rest days, physical and sexual assault, and no clear channels for redress.

The Philippine foreign affairs department said Monday authorities were repatriating 10,000 overstaying Filipinos from Kuwait, taking advantage of an amnesty programme arranged with the Kuwaiti government.

Officials added they were eyeing China and Russia as "alternative markets" for overseas workers.
 

Russians killed in clash with US-led forces in Syria

Tillerson says enduring IS defeat not yet achieved

Abbas seeks Russia's backing over Jerusalem

War-battered Iraq 'open for investors'

Football as usual for war amputee players in Idlib

Israeli MP urges lifting of ‘absurd’ boycott on Austrian FM

Kuwait condemns Manila ban on Filipino workers

Idlib 'IS-free' after surrender of last holdout

Egypt arrests aide to sidelined presidential candidate

WHO says Palestinians die waiting for Israeli travel permits

Turkish, Greek patrol boats collide again amid Cyprus gas row

Turkey jails opposition MP for 'leaking secrets'

Anti-IS coalition grapples with Syria situation

One dead in Turkish-led fire near hospital in Syria's Afrin

Iraq targets output of 7 million oil barrels per day

Oxfam hit with more abuse claims in South Sudan

British holidaymakers back to Tunisia three years after beach attack

Erdogan tells Cyprus not to 'overstep' on gas exploration

Israel holds trial of Palestinian teen behind closed doors

Rights groups say Egypt presidential poll ‘neither free nor fair’

Iran military accuses West of using lizards for nuclear spying

10 militants killed in Egypt army operation in Sinai

Netanyahu says discussing annexing settlements with US

Turkey launches probe into new pro-Kurdish party leader

IMF chief encourages Arab countries to rein in spending

British tourists returning to Tunisia after security improvements

Erdogan tries to boost Islamic credentials by meeting with Pope Francis over Jerusalem

Barclays fined for fundraising from Qatar during financial crisis

US-led coalition to determine fate of captures foreign jihadists

UN says Syria fighting worse since call for truce

US Syria goals built upon shaky foundations and uncertain alliances

Turkey says US relations at ‘critical point’

28 Islamist militants killed in Sinai clashes

Iran academics demand answers over environmentalist death

Iran's Rouhani to visit India

Tillerson in Egypt at start of Mideast tour

Iraq needs $88.2 billion for reconstruction

Morocco seizes more than 500 kg of cocaine

In Egypt, female genital mutilation is still rampant

Blue Whale game claims Arab teens’ lives

Israel issues warning over Iran presence in Syria

Rouhani urges ‘year of unity’ after Iran protests

World-class infrastructure makes Dubai’s airport busiest in the world

Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish party to elect new leader

After ISIS black flags, Iraq faces ‘White Banners’ threat

 