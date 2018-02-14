First Published: 2018-02-14
Iran arrests money changers amid rial collapse
Iran's currency has collapsed from 38,400 rials to the dollar in July to a record low of 48,400.
Middle East Online

Nuclear deal raised hopes that Iranian currency would regain its lost value.

TEHRAN - Iranian police arrested around 100 money changers on Wednesday as it scrambled to contain the decline of the rial, which has lost a quarter of its value in six months.

A video by state broadcaster IRINN showed dozens of currency hawkers, who normally ply their trade across the road from the British embassy in central Tehran, being rounded up by police.

Iran's currency has collapsed from 38,400 rials to the dollar in July to a record low of 48,400 on Wednesday.

Tehran's chief of police, General Hossein Rahimi, told local media that 10 exchange offices had also been shut.

Iran's nuclear deal with world powers, which lifted many international sanctions, had raised hopes that the currency would regain its lost value.

On the day it was announced, many celebrating Tehranis waved dollar bills alongside 10,000 rial notes -- a sign of their hope that it would return to the level it had last enjoyed prior to the tightening of US-led sanctions in 2012.

Instead, the currency has continued to plummet, particularly after the arrival in office of US President Donald Trump, whose threats to tear up the nuclear deal have scared off many foreign investors and prevented international banks from re-engaging with Iran.

But blame is also being placed closer to home.

"It's the government which is partly responsible for the rise in the dollar," a currency trader told AFP, asking not to be named.

He said the government itself was selling dollars at 48,800 rials on Tuesday -- part of its struggle to repatriate dollars it earns from selling oil and gas abroad.

The other big driver was the decision by the central bank to lower interest rates in September.

Iran's banks have offered sky-high rates in recent years -- often over 20 percent -- as they compete for deposits against many individuals and businesses who prefer to keep their money in dollars or real estate.

With many banks looking shaky, Iran's central bank decreed they could no long offer rates above 15 percent -- a move which traders say pushed many back towards the dollar.
 

Nations pledge nearly $25 billion toward Iraq's reconstruction

France threatens Syria strikes if chemical attacks proven

Tillerson urges allies to focus on fighting IS

Russians killed in clash with US-led forces in Syria

Syrians crammed in shared flats in Afrin

Netanyahu says government ‘stable’ despite police recommending indictment

Corruption accusations facing Netanyahu

Syria denies ‘unacceptable’ chemical weapons use

Egypt remands in custody former anti-corruption chief

Turkish PM 'hopes' German journalist is freed soon

US agrees to send $1 billion in annual aid to Jordan

Iran arrests money changers amid rial collapse

Saudi Arabia seeks to further reduce oil stockpiles

Turkey imposes curfews in Kurdish-majority province

Tillerson says enduring IS defeat not yet achieved

War-battered Iraq 'open for investors'

Israeli MP urges lifting of ‘absurd’ boycott on Austrian FM

Kuwait condemns Manila ban on Filipino workers

Idlib 'IS-free' after surrender of last holdout

Egypt arrests aide to sidelined presidential candidate

WHO says Palestinians die waiting for Israeli travel permits

Turkish, Greek patrol boats collide again amid Cyprus gas row

Turkey jails opposition MP for 'leaking secrets'

Anti-IS coalition grapples with Syria situation

One dead in Turkish-led fire near hospital in Syria's Afrin

Iraq targets output of 7 million oil barrels per day

Oxfam hit with more abuse claims in South Sudan

British holidaymakers back to Tunisia three years after beach attack

Erdogan tells Cyprus not to 'overstep' on gas exploration

Israel holds trial of Palestinian teen behind closed doors

Rights groups say Egypt presidential poll ‘neither free nor fair’

Iran military accuses West of using lizards for nuclear spying

10 militants killed in Egypt army operation in Sinai

Netanyahu says discussing annexing settlements with US

Turkey launches probe into new pro-Kurdish party leader

IMF chief encourages Arab countries to rein in spending

British tourists returning to Tunisia after security improvements

Erdogan tries to boost Islamic credentials by meeting with Pope Francis over Jerusalem

Barclays fined for fundraising from Qatar during financial crisis

US-led coalition to determine fate of captures foreign jihadists

UN says Syria fighting worse since call for truce

US Syria goals built upon shaky foundations and uncertain alliances

Turkey says US relations at ‘critical point’

28 Islamist militants killed in Sinai clashes

Iran academics demand answers over environmentalist death

 