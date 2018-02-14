First Published: 2018-02-14
Corruption accusations facing Netanyahu
Benjamin Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing - here is a breakdown of the allegations he is facing.
Middle East Online

Gifts included pricey cigars, champagne and jewellery.

TEL AVIV - Israeli police have recommended that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of public trust in two corruption investigations.

Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing. Here is a breakdown of the allegations he is facing:

- Cigars and champagne -

Police have dubbed the first investigation "Case 1000," and it centres on Netanyahu and his family being suspected of receiving gifts between 2007 and 2016 estimated to be worth around one million shekels (229,000 euros, $283,000).

According to police, Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan was responsible for some 750,000 shekels in gifts, while Australian billionaire James Packer provided the other 250,000 shekels' worth.

The gifts included pricey cigars, champagne and jewellery.

Netanyahu is suspected to have in return sought to help Milchan receive tax benefits that some reports said could have been worth millions of dollars. The finance ministry however refused to agree to a law that would have allowed it.

He is also suspected of having tried to assist Milchan, who is Israeli, in obtaining a US visa extension, as well as of seeking to promote the producer's business interests in Israel.

Those efforts allegedly included Netanyahu seeking to allow Milchan to become a shareholder in Israel's Channel 2 television, the country's most popular private station.

He is also suspected of acting in favour of Israel's Channel 10, where Milchan was a shareholder.

Beyond that, police say Netanyahu is believed to have supported the creation of an industrial zone along the border between Jordan and Israel in favour of Indian billionaire Ratan Tata, Milchan's business partner. The project was eventually abandoned.

Packer, who was introduced to Netanyahu through Milchan, is said to have agreed to share the gift-giving with Milchan.

Police recommended Milchan also be charged with bribery.

- Mediagate -

The second investigation -- "Case 2000" -- involves suspicions that Netanyahu sought a secret deal for favourable coverage with the publisher of top-selling newspaper Yediot Aharonot, which the premier has regularly accused of being biased against him.

Police also recommend indicting the publisher, Arnon Moses, for bribery.

In exchange, Netanyahu is accused of exploring the possibility of having a law passed that would have limited the distribution of Moses's main competitor, the Israel Hayom free newspaper, and prevented its publication on weekends.

Police have collected testimony from Ari Harow, Netanyahu's former chief of staff who struck a deal to become a witness for the state.

- Submarines -

A third case is being investigated separately and has involved Netanyahu allies, but the prime minister has not been named as a suspect.

Two allies of Netanyahu have been questioned several times by police in recent months as part of an investigation into suspicions of corruption surrounding the sale of three submarines to Israel by German company ThyssenKrupp.

- Mealgate -

In yet another separate case, the prime minister's wife Sara Netanyahu is facing a possible graft trial over alleged misuse of public funds.

The allegations are that she and an aide falsely declared that there were no cooks available at the prime minister's official residence and they ordered from outside caterers at public expense.
 

Nations pledge nearly $25 billion toward Iraq's reconstruction

France threatens Syria strikes if chemical attacks proven

Tillerson urges allies to focus on fighting IS

Russians killed in clash with US-led forces in Syria

Syrians crammed in shared flats in Afrin

Tillerson: Hezbollah is part of Lebanon's 'political process'

Netanyahu says government ‘stable’ despite police recommending indictment

Corruption accusations facing Netanyahu

Syria denies ‘unacceptable’ chemical weapons use

Egypt remands in custody former anti-corruption chief

Turkish PM 'hopes' German journalist is freed soon

US agrees to send $1 billion in annual aid to Jordan

Iran arrests money changers amid rial collapse

Saudi Arabia seeks to further reduce oil stockpiles

Turkey imposes curfews in Kurdish-majority province

Tillerson says enduring IS defeat not yet achieved

War-battered Iraq 'open for investors'

Israeli MP urges lifting of ‘absurd’ boycott on Austrian FM

Kuwait condemns Manila ban on Filipino workers

Idlib 'IS-free' after surrender of last holdout

Egypt arrests aide to sidelined presidential candidate

WHO says Palestinians die waiting for Israeli travel permits

Turkish, Greek patrol boats collide again amid Cyprus gas row

Turkey jails opposition MP for 'leaking secrets'

Anti-IS coalition grapples with Syria situation

One dead in Turkish-led fire near hospital in Syria's Afrin

Iraq targets output of 7 million oil barrels per day

Oxfam hit with more abuse claims in South Sudan

British holidaymakers back to Tunisia three years after beach attack

Erdogan tells Cyprus not to 'overstep' on gas exploration

Israel holds trial of Palestinian teen behind closed doors

Rights groups say Egypt presidential poll ‘neither free nor fair’

Iran military accuses West of using lizards for nuclear spying

10 militants killed in Egypt army operation in Sinai

Netanyahu says discussing annexing settlements with US

Turkey launches probe into new pro-Kurdish party leader

IMF chief encourages Arab countries to rein in spending

British tourists returning to Tunisia after security improvements

Erdogan tries to boost Islamic credentials by meeting with Pope Francis over Jerusalem

Barclays fined for fundraising from Qatar during financial crisis

US-led coalition to determine fate of captures foreign jihadists

UN says Syria fighting worse since call for truce

US Syria goals built upon shaky foundations and uncertain alliances

Turkey says US relations at ‘critical point’

28 Islamist militants killed in Sinai clashes

 