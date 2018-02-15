First Published: 2018-02-15
Israel hands life sentence to Palestinian for triple murder
19-year-old Al-Abed receives four life sentences for murdering three Israelis at West Bank settlement in July.
Middle East Online

In a Facebook post before the attack, Abed expressed his resentment of Israeli actions

JERUSALEM - An Israeli military court on Thursday handed four life sentences to a Palestinian convicted of murdering three Israelis at a West Bank settlement during heightened tensions in July, the defence minister said.

"The despicable terrorist who murdered the Salomon family members in Neve Tsuf was handed four life sentences," Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said.

"No number of life sentences will suffice to punish this beast."

Omar al-Abed, 19 at the time of the murders, had been found guilty by the court at Ofer, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, of the premeditated killing of three members of the Solomon family in their home on July 21, 2017.

Abed had entered a house in the settlement of Neve Tzuf, also known as Halamish, and killed the three civilians -- Yossi Salomon, his son Elad and daughter Haya -- with a knife.

He seriously wounded Tova, Yossi's wife, before being shot by a neighbour, an off-duty soldier who had heard the victims' cries.

Abed was also found guilty of the attempted murder of seven people, all family members in the house at the time of the attack.

His father, mother, an uncle and two brothers were sentenced in August to jail terms of between one month and eight months for not preventing Abed's actions.

On August 16, the Israeli military demolished the Abed family home in the village of Kobar near Ramallah.

In a Facebook post before the attack, Abed expressed his resentment of Israeli actions against the Palestinians and in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in annexed east Jerusalem.

The compound, the third holiest site for Muslims, is also revered by the Jews as the Temple Mount.

Abed's July 21 attack came at a time of high tensions over the sensitive compound.

Following a July 14 attack in which three Israeli Arabs killed two policemen after emerging from the compound, Israeli authorities installed metal detectors at its entrance, sparking widespread unrest.
 

Egypt arrests ex-presidential candidate

US appeals to Turkey to concentrate on fighting IS

Nations pledge nearly $25 billion toward Iraq's reconstruction

Malaysia rejects criticism over Israeli visit

Syrians crammed in shared flats in Afrin

Iran raises rates, freezes accounts in bid to shore up rial

Kremlin says five Russians killed in US Syria strikes

Oman FM in rare visit by Arab official to Jerusalem

Senior IS leader extradited to Iraq from Turkey

Strikes hit another hospital in Syria's Idlib

Churches snub Jerusalem reception over tax dispute with Israeli authorities

Tillerson says US never gave 'heavy arms' to Kurdish YPG

Captured foreign IS suspects claim innocence

Yemeni mother awaits death penalty for spying for UAE

Fuel shortage shuts down Gaza's only power plant

Morocco arrests three suspected IS terrorists

Family of dead environmentalist in Iran threatened

Israel hands life sentence to Palestinian for triple murder

Turkey sets up new 'observation point' in Syria's Idlib

Tillerson in Ankara to ease Turkey tensions

Tillerson: Hezbollah is part of Lebanon's 'political process'

Netanyahu says government ‘stable’ despite police recommending indictment

Corruption accusations facing Netanyahu

Syria denies ‘unacceptable’ chemical weapons use

Egypt remands in custody former anti-corruption chief

Turkish PM 'hopes' German journalist is freed soon

US agrees to send $1 billion in annual aid to Jordan

Iran arrests money changers amid rial collapse

Saudi Arabia seeks to further reduce oil stockpiles

Turkey imposes curfews in Kurdish-majority province

Tillerson urges allies to focus on fighting IS

France threatens Syria strikes if chemical attacks proven

Tillerson says enduring IS defeat not yet achieved

War-battered Iraq 'open for investors'

Israeli MP urges lifting of ‘absurd’ boycott on Austrian FM

Kuwait condemns Manila ban on Filipino workers

Idlib 'IS-free' after surrender of last holdout

Egypt arrests aide to sidelined presidential candidate

WHO says Palestinians die waiting for Israeli travel permits

Turkish, Greek patrol boats collide again amid Cyprus gas row

Turkey jails opposition MP for 'leaking secrets'

Anti-IS coalition grapples with Syria situation

One dead in Turkish-led fire near hospital in Syria's Afrin

Iraq targets output of 7 million oil barrels per day

Oxfam hit with more abuse claims in South Sudan


 