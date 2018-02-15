First Published: 2018-02-15
Captured foreign IS suspects claim innocence
Countries that saw citizens leave for the so-called "caliphate" are now reluctant to take detained jihadists back.
Middle East Online

Hassan gives interview at house near police station in Rmeilan, northeast Syria.

RMEILAN - Nawaf and Hassan both left their homelands to live under the Islamic State group, but now sitting in a police station in northeast Syria they insist they did nothing wrong.

The two men in clean tracksuits, one from Bahrain and the other from Turkey, are among hundreds from some 40 nationalities who have been captured by a US-backed force of Kurdish and Arab fighters.

They were caught fleeing as the self-declared "caliphate" they once served collapsed in the face of ferocious military onslaughts in both Syria and Iraq.

Nawaf, 22, says he left his home in the Gulf kingdom of Bahrain and travelled via Qatar and Turkey to join IS in the summer of 2015 to "defend Muslims being bombed".

He fought in Iraq but refuses to dwell on what he did there before moving to Raqa, which was the group's Syrian capital.

"It was a normal life," separated from the brutal beheadings and violence for which IS became infamous around the world, he said.

"We only saw them in the media or in propaganda videos."

Nawaf claims he was a "simple employee" under Bahraini Turki al-Binali -- chief religious advisor who was killed in an air strike in 2017.

He married a woman from Kuwait and had a daughter.

"It is good," he says of the group's severe interpretation of Islam that requires women to cover up.

"Like that they don't attract people sexually."

Sitting nearby Hassan, 49, claims he is a civilian who is still having problems after several back operations.

He says he came to Raqa in 2015 where his Uzbek wife was a doctor and worked only as a "car park attendant" who was in the dark about what IS was doing.

"I did not fight. I knew nothing," says the bald man with blue eyes and a short beard.

- 'Nobody dared challenge it' -

While the two men lived under the rule of IS the group carried out a string of bloody attacks across Europe.

"I don't approve of them," says Nawaf.

"But that is the philosophy of IS and nobody dared to challenge it."

Although both men are adamant they were low-level functionaries who do not have blood on their hands, their stories raise serious doubts.

Hassan reveals that he passed through camps for fighters in both Turkey and Syria and at one time lived with "the Uzbeks" in the tribal region of Pakistan.

Uzbeks living in that region are known as jihadists with brutal reputations who were linked to Al-Qaeda before pledging allegiance to IS.

Meanwhile Nawaf's patron Binali was not only a senior religious official, but also a key recruiter of Gulf nationals who threatened attacks abroad according to the US.

Eventually both Nawaf and Hassan were pushed out of Raqa in summer 2017 by the advance of the US-backed fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Smuggled out by IS ahead of the assault, they went to Mayadeen in eastern Syria where the jihadists were busy settling their bloody scores.

The fear of becoming victims of the group that they once moved abroad to be a part of then spurred them even further, they claim.

In autumn Hassan says he fled north on a motorbike with his wife but they were stopped at a Kurdish checkpoint and detained separately.

Nawaf gave some $4,000 (3,200 euros) to a people smuggler who ended up handing him over to the Kurdish forces as he sought to cross the border with Turkey.

Now the two men have no idea what will happen to them.

Countries that saw citizens leave for the so-called "caliphate" are now reluctant to take detained jihadists back.

As for Hassan and Nawaf, they insist they have turned their backs on IS for good.

"They are just traitors, torturers. There is nothing Muslim about them," says Hassan.

All he wants, he says, is to find "a good place to practise Islam".
 

Egypt arrests ex-presidential candidate

US appeals to Turkey to concentrate on fighting IS

Nations pledge nearly $25 billion toward Iraq's reconstruction

Malaysia rejects criticism over Israeli visit

Syrians crammed in shared flats in Afrin

Iran raises rates, freezes accounts in bid to shore up rial

Kremlin says five Russians killed in US Syria strikes

Oman FM in rare visit by Arab official to Jerusalem

Senior IS leader extradited to Iraq from Turkey

Strikes hit another hospital in Syria's Idlib

Churches snub Jerusalem reception over tax dispute with Israeli authorities

Tillerson says US never gave 'heavy arms' to Kurdish YPG

Captured foreign IS suspects claim innocence

Yemeni mother awaits death penalty for spying for UAE

Fuel shortage shuts down Gaza's only power plant

Morocco arrests three suspected IS terrorists

Family of dead environmentalist in Iran threatened

Israel hands life sentence to Palestinian for triple murder

Turkey sets up new 'observation point' in Syria's Idlib

Tillerson in Ankara to ease Turkey tensions

Tillerson: Hezbollah is part of Lebanon's 'political process'

Netanyahu says government ‘stable’ despite police recommending indictment

Corruption accusations facing Netanyahu

Syria denies ‘unacceptable’ chemical weapons use

Egypt remands in custody former anti-corruption chief

Turkish PM 'hopes' German journalist is freed soon

US agrees to send $1 billion in annual aid to Jordan

Iran arrests money changers amid rial collapse

Saudi Arabia seeks to further reduce oil stockpiles

Turkey imposes curfews in Kurdish-majority province

Tillerson urges allies to focus on fighting IS

France threatens Syria strikes if chemical attacks proven

Tillerson says enduring IS defeat not yet achieved

War-battered Iraq 'open for investors'

Israeli MP urges lifting of ‘absurd’ boycott on Austrian FM

Kuwait condemns Manila ban on Filipino workers

Idlib 'IS-free' after surrender of last holdout

Egypt arrests aide to sidelined presidential candidate

WHO says Palestinians die waiting for Israeli travel permits

Turkish, Greek patrol boats collide again amid Cyprus gas row

Turkey jails opposition MP for 'leaking secrets'

Anti-IS coalition grapples with Syria situation

One dead in Turkish-led fire near hospital in Syria's Afrin

Iraq targets output of 7 million oil barrels per day

Oxfam hit with more abuse claims in South Sudan


 