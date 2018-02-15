First Published: 2018-02-15
Kremlin says five Russians killed in US Syria strikes
Possibly five Russian citizens killed in US-led coalition strikes on pro-regime Syrian fighters, others injured.
Middle East Online

A Syrian pro-regime fighter wounded by strikes on Deir Ezzor

MOSCOW - Five Russian citizens were likely killed in a US-led coalition bombing on pro-regime Syrian fighters last week, Moscow said Thursday, acknowledging non-military casualties in the attack for the first time.

"We are possibly talking about the deaths of five people, supposedly citizens of the Russian Federation. Others are injured. But this all requires verification, in particular their citizenship. We are not talking about Russian soldiers," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

At the time of the attack in Deir Ezzor last Wednesday, the Russian defence ministry insisted it had no servicemen in the eastern province of Syria.

However, many Russian citizens are fighting in Syria as mercenaries working for a private military company called Wagner, according to numerous reports.

Some media reports said dozens or even hundreds of Russian mercenaries were killed in the attack but Zakharova dismissed these claims as "classic disinformation" spread by anti-regime militants.

The Kremlin has declined to comment on the attack, saying only that Russian civilians could be in Syria but it did not have detailed information.

The US-led coalition said it killed at least 100 regime and allied fighters in Deir Ezzor province in the February 7 attack after pro-regime combatants attacked positions held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

"In the conflict zones there are many citizens from all parts of the world, including Russia... it is extremely difficult to monitor them and to check what they are doing," Zakharova said.

- 15 killed in explosion -

According to some Russian media, the US strike was in response to an attack by a pro-Assad militia supported by Russian mercenaries on a gas field controlled by Arab and Kurdish forces allied with Washington.

The Russian defence ministry, which did not mention the presence of Russian mercenaries, said the incident had been provoked by a "lack of co-ordination" on the part of the pro-Assad group with Russian command.

The pro-regime combattants were searching for a cell of the Islamic State group when they were targeted by coalition aircraft, the ministry said.

The US response showed that Washington "was taking under its control economic assets belonging to Syria", Moscow said.

Fifteen Russians employed in Syria by a private security company were killed in a separate explosion several days ago, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Wednesday.

The incident happened at a weapons storage facility at Tabiya Jazira run by a company that protects "the oil and gas fields controlled by the Syrian regime", Observatory directory Rami Abdel Rahman said.

The Russian military campaign, launched in September 2015 in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, helping to turn around the multi-front war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in December that Moscow's military brief in the Syrian conflict has been largely completed and ordered a partial pullout of the country's troops.
 

Egypt arrests ex-presidential candidate

US appeals to Turkey to concentrate on fighting IS

Nations pledge nearly $25 billion toward Iraq's reconstruction

Malaysia rejects criticism over Israeli visit

Syrians crammed in shared flats in Afrin

Iran raises rates, freezes accounts in bid to shore up rial

Kremlin says five Russians killed in US Syria strikes

Oman FM in rare visit by Arab official to Jerusalem

Senior IS leader extradited to Iraq from Turkey

Strikes hit another hospital in Syria's Idlib

Churches snub Jerusalem reception over tax dispute with Israeli authorities

Tillerson says US never gave 'heavy arms' to Kurdish YPG

Captured foreign IS suspects claim innocence

Yemeni mother awaits death penalty for spying for UAE

Fuel shortage shuts down Gaza's only power plant

Morocco arrests three suspected IS terrorists

Family of dead environmentalist in Iran threatened

Israel hands life sentence to Palestinian for triple murder

Turkey sets up new 'observation point' in Syria's Idlib

Tillerson in Ankara to ease Turkey tensions

Tillerson: Hezbollah is part of Lebanon's 'political process'

Netanyahu says government ‘stable’ despite police recommending indictment

Corruption accusations facing Netanyahu

Syria denies ‘unacceptable’ chemical weapons use

Egypt remands in custody former anti-corruption chief

Turkish PM 'hopes' German journalist is freed soon

US agrees to send $1 billion in annual aid to Jordan

Iran arrests money changers amid rial collapse

Saudi Arabia seeks to further reduce oil stockpiles

Turkey imposes curfews in Kurdish-majority province

Tillerson urges allies to focus on fighting IS

France threatens Syria strikes if chemical attacks proven

Tillerson says enduring IS defeat not yet achieved

War-battered Iraq 'open for investors'

Israeli MP urges lifting of ‘absurd’ boycott on Austrian FM

Kuwait condemns Manila ban on Filipino workers

Idlib 'IS-free' after surrender of last holdout

Egypt arrests aide to sidelined presidential candidate

WHO says Palestinians die waiting for Israeli travel permits

Turkish, Greek patrol boats collide again amid Cyprus gas row

Turkey jails opposition MP for 'leaking secrets'

Anti-IS coalition grapples with Syria situation

One dead in Turkish-led fire near hospital in Syria's Afrin

Iraq targets output of 7 million oil barrels per day

Oxfam hit with more abuse claims in South Sudan


 