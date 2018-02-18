First Published: 2018-02-18
Iran's supreme leader says progress needed on justice
Khamenei is marking 40th anniversary of uprising in city of Tabriz that was key moment leading up to 1979 Islamic revolution.
Middle East Online

"In the field of justice we acknowledge that we have lagged behind."

TEHRAN - Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Sunday that progress was needed in "the field of justice", acknowledging widespread criticism of the system in recent weeks.

"Progress has happened in various fields... but in the field of justice we acknowledge that we have lagged behind," Khamenei said in a speech in Tehran, which was published on his website.

He said it was necessary to apologise to God and the people of Iran for this failure.

Khamenei was marking the 40th anniversary of an uprising in the city of Tabriz that was a key moment leading up to the 1979 Islamic revolution.

He acknowledged the widespread anger exposed by a week of rioting and protests across Iran over the new year, but he said people were still firmly behind the revolution.

"Of course people have criticisms of some current issues in the country and we are fully informed about complaints," Khamenei said.

"But when it comes to the question of the revolution and the system, people come out and defend them."

The conservative-dominated judicial system has been frequently criticised by rights activists for targeting political opponents, arbitrary detentions, violence against inmates and having the highest per capita rates of execution in the world.

Its behaviour has returned to spotlight in recent days after a renowned environmentalist, Kavous Seyed Emami, "committed suicide" in prison after being arrested on espionage charges.

His family say they were threatened with violence if they discussed the case.

That followed allegations that two people had died in prison last month after being arrested as part of the crackdown on the protests.

The authorities say their arrests were unconnected to the protests and that they, too, committed suicide.
 

Turkey, US agree to ‘work together’ in Syria

Fears of expanding Syrian war could trigger peace deal

Netanyahu warns Iran, brandishes piece of metal

66 feared dead as plane crashes in Iranian mountains

Students in Damascus brave shelling to attend school

Israeli, US officials meet over gas row with Lebanon

Iran's supreme leader says progress needed on justice

Syria Kurds claim striking positions in Turkey

Saudi women to open businesses without male permission

Netanyahu slams 'outrageous' Holocaust remark by Polish PM

Israeli air strikes kill 2 in Gaza

Six suffer breathing difficulties after Turkish shelling in Afrin

Russian mercenaries - a discrete weapon in Syria

Iran protests ban on wrestler who threw bout to avoid Israel

Battle to free Mosul of IS 'intellectual terrorism'

Turkey frees Garman-Turk journalist after one year without charge

Turkey hands life sentences to 3 journalists for Gulen links

Thousands protest corruption in Tel Aviv amid PM indictment call

Prominent jihadist commander killed by rival Syria rebels

300 Russians killed in Syria battle last week

Tillerson, Erdogan have ‘productive, open’ talk

Iran raises rates, freezes accounts in bid to shore up rial

Kremlin says five Russians killed in US Syria strikes

Oman FM in rare visit by Arab official to Jerusalem

Senior IS leader extradited to Iraq from Turkey

Strikes hit another hospital in Syria's Idlib

Churches snub Jerusalem reception over tax dispute with Israeli authorities

Tillerson says US never gave 'heavy arms' to Kurdish YPG

Captured foreign IS suspects claim innocence

Yemeni mother awaits death penalty for spying for UAE

Fuel shortage shuts down Gaza's only power plant

Morocco arrests three suspected IS terrorists

Family of dead environmentalist in Iran threatened

Israel hands life sentence to Palestinian for triple murder

US appeals to Turkey to concentrate on fighting IS

Turkey sets up new 'observation point' in Syria's Idlib

Malaysia rejects criticism over Israeli visit

Tillerson in Ankara to ease Turkey tensions

Egypt arrests ex-presidential candidate

Tillerson: Hezbollah is part of Lebanon's 'political process'

Netanyahu says government ‘stable’ despite police recommending indictment

Corruption accusations facing Netanyahu

Syria denies ‘unacceptable’ chemical weapons use

Nations pledge nearly $25 billion toward Iraq's reconstruction

Egypt remands in custody former anti-corruption chief

 