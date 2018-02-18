First Published: 2018-02-18
Valentine’s Day conquers hearts, gains acceptability in Arab world
This year’s more open celebration of Valentine’s Day was boosted by high-profile religious figures issuing statements of tolerance.
Middle East Online

By Samar Kadi - BEIRUT

An Iraqi woman walks past Valentine’s Day decorations in Baghdad.

Valentine’s Day, the Feast of Love marked by the exchange of heart-shaped balloons, red roses and teddy bears between couples, has gained acceptability in the mainly Muslim Arab world, with many people openly celebrating the centuries-old tradition.

Residents of conservative Muslim countries such as Saudi Arabia, where public manifestations of the February 14 holiday were previously considered taboo, can purchase red roses, which used to be confiscated from flower shops by the religious police.

This year’s more open celebration of Valentine’s Day was boosted by high-profile religious figures issuing statements of tolerance, a sign the Arab world is moving against the flow of Islamist pronouncements.

In Tunisia, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, senior officials said they had no objections to people celebrating the occasion. Some even seemed to welcome the holiday — believed to be named after the Catholic martyr and priest Saint Valentine — and affirmed the common value of love it aims to celebrate.

Tunisia’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Othman Battikh said celebrating Valentine’s Day is not forbidden under Islamic law “as long as it does not transgress morality.”

“Any (love) that brings people closer together like the love of God, love of parents, love of the nation is a good thing. Loving is part of Islamic principles and loving God is about loving all people and God’s creatures,” Battikh was quoted as saying by Tunisia’s Akher Khabar Online newspaper.

Sheikh Ahmad Mamduh of the fatwa department in Egypt’s Dar al Ifta wrote on the religious institute’s official Facebook page: “In his Hadith, the Prophet called on man if he loves his brother to tell him ‘I love you in God.’

“The notion of love is much broader than the feelings between men and women. On that day (Valentine’s) it is acceptable to express love to your children, your friends or your parents.”

Comments by Sheikh Ahmed Qassim al-Ghamdi, a prominent Saudi cleric and former head of the religious police in Mecca, in support of the holiday were perhaps the most surprising.

“It is a positive social event and congratulating people for it is not against sharia (Islamic law),” Ghamdi told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television.

“It is an act of kindness to share greetings on Western, national and social holidays, including Valentine’s Day. Exchange red roses with others, as long as it is towards peaceful people who do not share animosity or are being at war with Muslims,” said Ghamdi, whose comments would have been unthinkable a year ago.

Coincidentally, February 14 has been an official holiday in Lebanon since 2005 but as a tragic milestone marking the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.

Although the sad occasion occurred on with the Feast of Love, couples in the country celebrated Valentine’s Day. Street vendors and florists sold heart-shaped balloons and roses in singles and dozens. Many of the shops had Valentine’s Day sales and restaurants offered special Valentine’s Day menus.

Egyptians celebrated Valentine’s Day despite a social media campaign by Salafists slamming the feast as non-Islamic. In the province of Suez, large street banners carried messages of love inscribed by couples. “I have a unique husband and I promise to make him happy forever,” said one message. “My dear wife I adore you and will always do,” said another, the website Dot Masr reported.
 

Turkey, US agree to ‘work together’ in Syria

Fears of expanding Syrian war could trigger peace deal

Netanyahu warns Iran, brandishes piece of metal

66 feared dead as plane crashes in Iranian mountains

Students in Damascus brave shelling to attend school

Israeli, US officials meet over gas row with Lebanon

Iran's supreme leader says progress needed on justice

Syria Kurds claim striking positions in Turkey

Saudi women to open businesses without male permission

Netanyahu slams 'outrageous' Holocaust remark by Polish PM

Israeli air strikes kill 2 in Gaza

Six suffer breathing difficulties after Turkish shelling in Afrin

Russian mercenaries - a discrete weapon in Syria

Iran protests ban on wrestler who threw bout to avoid Israel

Battle to free Mosul of IS 'intellectual terrorism'

Turkey frees Garman-Turk journalist after one year without charge

Turkey hands life sentences to 3 journalists for Gulen links

Thousands protest corruption in Tel Aviv amid PM indictment call

Prominent jihadist commander killed by rival Syria rebels

300 Russians killed in Syria battle last week

Tillerson, Erdogan have ‘productive, open’ talk

Iran raises rates, freezes accounts in bid to shore up rial

Kremlin says five Russians killed in US Syria strikes

Oman FM in rare visit by Arab official to Jerusalem

Senior IS leader extradited to Iraq from Turkey

Strikes hit another hospital in Syria's Idlib

Churches snub Jerusalem reception over tax dispute with Israeli authorities

Tillerson says US never gave 'heavy arms' to Kurdish YPG

Captured foreign IS suspects claim innocence

Yemeni mother awaits death penalty for spying for UAE

Fuel shortage shuts down Gaza's only power plant

Morocco arrests three suspected IS terrorists

Family of dead environmentalist in Iran threatened

Israel hands life sentence to Palestinian for triple murder

US appeals to Turkey to concentrate on fighting IS

Turkey sets up new 'observation point' in Syria's Idlib

Malaysia rejects criticism over Israeli visit

Tillerson in Ankara to ease Turkey tensions

Egypt arrests ex-presidential candidate

Tillerson: Hezbollah is part of Lebanon's 'political process'

Netanyahu says government ‘stable’ despite police recommending indictment

Corruption accusations facing Netanyahu

Syria denies ‘unacceptable’ chemical weapons use

Nations pledge nearly $25 billion toward Iraq's reconstruction

Egypt remands in custody former anti-corruption chief

 