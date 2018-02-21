First Published: 2018-02-21
Three militiamen killed in Libya car bomb attack
Bomb attack targets checkpoint of forces loyal to Haftar in central Waddan region on road leading to Tripoli.
Middle East Online

BENGHAZI - Three militiamen from forces loyal to Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar were killed Wednesday in a car bomb attack in the central Waddan region, a militia spokesman said.

The blast -- which was not immediately claimed by any group -- wounded two others at a checkpoint on the road leading to Tripoli, some 500 kilometres (310 miles) to the north, said commander Ahmed al-Mesmari.

Jihadists from the Islamic State group remain active in central and southern Libya despite being forced out of their northern stronghold Sirte in 2016.

Libya has been gripped by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011, with rival administrations and multiple militias vying for control of the oil-rich country.

Haftar supports an administration based in the east of the country. A UN-backed unity government based in the capital Tripoli has struggled to assert its authority outside the west.
 

