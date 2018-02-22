First Published: 2018-02-22
Palestinian dies after being shot by Israeli soldiers
Video shows al-Saradeeh running at soldiers with heavy object before being shot during clashes in illegally occupied West Bank.
Middle East Online

Protests broke out when the Israeli army entered the Palestinian city of Jericho

RAMALLAH - A Palestinian died after attacking Israeli soldiers and being shot during clashes overnight in the occupied West Bank, the army said Thursday.

Protests broke out when the Israeli army entered the Palestinian city of Jericho in a bid to arrest suspects.

"A Palestinian assailant armed with an iron rod ran towards (Israeli) troops," an army statement said.

"The troops fired towards the assailant and confronted him from close range and were able to stop him. A knife was also found in his possession."

The man was identified by the Palestinian Prisoners' Club as 33-year-old Yassin al-Saradeeh, from Jericho.

A video online appeared to show Saradeeh running at soldiers with a heavy object before being shot, beaten and detained.

Since US President Donald Trump's controversial December 6 recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, 27 Palestinians and two Israelis have died in attacks, clashes and air strikes.

Palestinians consider at least the eastern part of the city as the capital of their future state.
 

