First Published: 2018-02-22
Egypt sentences 21 to death for planning attacks
Only five defendants present in court as 21 are handed death penalty for planning attack, weapons possession.
Middle East Online

CAIRO - An Egyptian court sentenced on Wednesday 21 people to death for planning attacks and weapons possession.

Only five of the defendants sentenced to death were present at the trial, and they may appeal the ruling.

The remaining 16 were tried in absentia and could get a retrial if arrested.

The court also sentenced four defendants to 25 years in prison each and three to 15 years.

They been accused of planning attacks and embracing "extremist ideology."

Egyptian courts have sentenced hundreds to death for violence after the military toppled the divisive Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 and unleashed a crackdown on his supporters.

Many have appealed and won retrials, but executions have been carried out for at least 19 people since December.
 

