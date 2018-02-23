First Published: 2018-02-23
Blatter supports Morocco bid for 2026 World Cup
Banned former FIFA president says Morocco would be logical host for 2026 World Cup, it is time for Africa again.
And it is time for Africa again!

BERN - Banned former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has put his support behind Morocco's bid to host the 2026 World Cup, saying the North African nation would be the logical choice.

Morocco is bidding for the fifth time to host the World Cup, having also tried for the 1994, 1998, 2006 and 2010 tournaments.

The only other bid is a joint one from the United States, Canada and Mexico with soccer's world governing body due to choose the hosts at its Congress in Moscow in June.

Blatter said on Twitter: "World Cup 2026: Co-Hosting rejected by FIFA after 2002 (also applied in 2010 and 2018). And now: Morocco would be the logical host! And it is time for Africa again!"

Blatter, who was FIFA president from 1998 to 2015, turned against co-hosting after the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea, the only time the tournament has been shared.

Swiss Blatter, 81, quit his post and was later banned for six years for ethics violations by FIFA's ethics committee.

The only tournament staged in Africa so far were the 2010 finals in South Africa, something Blatter is immensely proud of.
 

