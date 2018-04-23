ï»؟ .:Middle East Online:::.

First Published: 2018-04-23
HRW says African migrants face rape, torture in Yemen
Rights watchdog makes claims based on interviews with eight migrants at Aden detention facility while UN publishes parallel report supporting findings.
Middle East Online

Last year, more than 87,000 people arrived in Yemen from the Horn of Africa

DUBAI - Men, women and children fleeing the Horn of Africa have faced torture and sexual violence in conflict-wracked Yemen at the hands of government officials, Human Rights Watch said Wednesday.

The watchdog said researchers interviewed eight migrants at a detention facility in the southern city of Aden and Yemeni government officials.

The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) published a parallel report Wednesday corroborating the findings and calling for "unhindered access" to detainees.

Last year, more than 87,000 people arrived in Yemen from the Horn of Africa, according to UNHCR.

Human Rights Watch said migrants who end up in Aden's Buraika detention facility -- in use since early 2017 -- have faced beatings with steel bars, sexual violence and dire sanitary conditions.

Detainees, notably boys, were raped by guards, according to the report.

"Every night, they would take one, to rape them," a former detainee told HRW. "Not all of them. The small ones. The little ones. I know seven boys who were sexually assaulted... You could hear what was happening."

Other detainees said the boys "would come back unable to sit, sometimes crying, and occasionally telling the others what had happened".

At least two male detainees were shot dead, according to witnesses.

An Ethiopian national who managed to escape in 2018 told HRW there were only "two ways" to leave the Buraika detention facility -- through smugglers or being "deported into the sea".

In January, more than 150 Ethiopians and Somalis were packed onto an overcrowded vessel in Aden and sent in the direction of Djibouti, according to the UN and the International Organization for Migration.

At least 30 people drowned when the boat capsized, the joint statement said.

"The Yemeni government bears responsibility for the deaths of deported detainees at sea," said Human Rights Watch.

Yemen's interior ministry told HRW in an April 2 letter it had removed the Buraika facility commander, Colonel Khalid al-Alwani, and would transfer detainees to another facility.

HRW is calling on Yemen's government to bring detention centres in line with UN standards, provide female-only guards for women's quarters, end detentions of children with their families over immigration violations and ensure detainees are granted the right to make asylum claims or contest deportations.

Yemen's government is based in Aden, having been driven out of Sanaa by Huthi rebels who overran the capital in 2014.

A Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in March 2015 to try to restore the government to power.

Nearly 10,000 people have since been killed in Yemen's conflict, which has unleashed what the UN has called the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
 

10 killed in Toronto â€œdeliberateâ€‌ van attack

Yemen Huthi political leader killed in coalition raid

Rouhani warns Trump against betraying nuclear deal

Saudi king to launch 'entertainment city'

Iraqâ€™s ex-football stars from sports to politics

Syria's Idlib 'big new challenge' for international community

UNRWA chief says Palestinian aid $200 million short since Trump cuts

Bad memories resurface at Raqaâ€™s mass grave

Turkey newspaper chief slams journalist terror trial

Setback for Yemen rebels after strike takes out leader

Saudi issues Islamic sukuk sale to finance deficit

Yarmuk, an epicentre of Syria's bloody conflict

Egyptâ€™s Eurobond succeeds but risks remain

Egypt former anti-corruption chief gets five years jail

Philippines apologises to Kuwait over 'maid rescues'

Iran urges EU not to pay Trump â€کransomâ€™ over nuclear deal

UAE to finance project to rebuild Mosul's Grand al-Nuri Mosque

EU, UN begin major conference for Syria aid

New tensions rise between old rivals Turkey and Greece

Nine people killed in Toronto van attack

Syria security chief refuses Lebanon court appearance

Air raid kills dozens at Yemen wedding

Algeria draws Europeâ€™s ire by cutting imports, boosting trade with China

Russia says no decision yet on delivery of S-300 missiles to Syria

French MPs adopt controversial immigration bill

Qatar Airways â€کrobustâ€™ despite large losses

IS threatens to attack Iraqi polling station

Jordan sounds the alarm over rising online crimes

Yemen forces clash with jihadists in Taez

Paris attacks suspect gets 20 years over Brussels shootout

Jailed Egyptian photographer wins UN press freedom prize

14 Saddam-era officials still jailed in Iraq

Gaza death toll rises to 40 as Palestinian dies of wounds

HRW says African migrants face rape, torture in Yemen

Four British pilgrims killed in Saudi road crash

HRW warns Egypt fight against IS threatens humanitarian crisis

Iran, Israel trade blame for surge in hostilities over Syria

Iran vows to resume enrichment if US quits nuclear deal

UAE accuses Qatari jets of â€کchasingâ€™ passenger flight

Israel rubbishes claims Mossad behind Malaysia assassination

Syrian refugees are not going home anytime soon

Resumption of direct flights from Moscow brings hope to Egyptâ€™s tourism sector

Saudi finalises drone regulation after security alarm

Will Lebanon have more women MPs after May 6 poll?

Saudi shoots down â€کtoy droneâ€™


 