ï»؟ .:Middle East Online:::.

First Published: 2018-04-23
14 Saddam-era officials still jailed in Iraq
Remaining detainees include late dictator's defence minister, General Sultan Hashim Ahmad, sentenced to death in June 2007 but never executed.
Middle East Online

BAGHDAD - Fourteen officials from Saddam Hussein's regime are still in Iraq's prisons, 15 years after the late dictator was deposed by a US-led invasion in 2003, according to an AFP survey.

Of the list of 55 suspects most wanted by the coalition that invaded Iraq, six were executed, six were killed in combat, eight died in captivity, five are on the run, and 16 were freed by the Americans before they pulled out of the country in 2011.

Saddam's two sons -- Uday and Qusay -- were among those killed in fighting.

The remaining detainees include the dictator's defence minister, General Sultan Hashim Ahmad, sentenced to death in June 2007 but never executed.

The others are mid-level Baath party cadres who held positions in the military or government.

The latest to be detained is Abdel Baqi Abdel Karim Abdallah, a top Baath party official who was arrested in June 2015 in Kirkuk while in hiding.

All detained former regime officials are being held in Nasiriyah prison in the country's south, according to Badia Araf, a lawyer representing some of the detainees.

The conditions in detention are "very bad", the lawyer said, adding that General Ahmad's health was "deteriorating".

Araf said that with the exception of Jamal Mustafa Abdallah Sultan, the former "number two" for tribal affairs in jail since 2003 and the husband of Saddam's daughter Hala, the others have been sentenced.

Most of them have been condemned to death.

"I filed 30 release requests with the authorities, who didn't even answer me," said Araf.

"I think these prisoners will remain in detention until death without the intervention of human rights organisations, who have done nothing so far."

Five of Saddam's lieutenants are still believed to be on the run, the most famous being Ezzat al-Duri, former vice president of the dictator's Revolutionary Command Council whose death has been announced by authorities several times.

One of the former Baath party officials, Saif el-Din Mashhadani, was executed in Mosul by Islamic State group jihadists in 2014.

Saddam himself was captured near his hometown Tikrit in December 2003 and hanged in late 2006.
 

10 killed in Toronto â€œdeliberateâ€‌ van attack

Yemen Huthi political leader killed in coalition raid

Rouhani warns Trump against betraying nuclear deal

Saudi king to launch 'entertainment city'

Iraqâ€™s ex-football stars from sports to politics

Syria's Idlib 'big new challenge' for international community

UNRWA chief says Palestinian aid $200 million short since Trump cuts

Bad memories resurface at Raqaâ€™s mass grave

Turkey newspaper chief slams journalist terror trial

Setback for Yemen rebels after strike takes out leader

Saudi issues Islamic sukuk sale to finance deficit

Yarmuk, an epicentre of Syria's bloody conflict

Egyptâ€™s Eurobond succeeds but risks remain

Egypt former anti-corruption chief gets five years jail

Philippines apologises to Kuwait over 'maid rescues'

Iran urges EU not to pay Trump â€کransomâ€™ over nuclear deal

UAE to finance project to rebuild Mosul's Grand al-Nuri Mosque

EU, UN begin major conference for Syria aid

New tensions rise between old rivals Turkey and Greece

Nine people killed in Toronto van attack

Syria security chief refuses Lebanon court appearance

Air raid kills dozens at Yemen wedding

Algeria draws Europeâ€™s ire by cutting imports, boosting trade with China

Russia says no decision yet on delivery of S-300 missiles to Syria

French MPs adopt controversial immigration bill

Qatar Airways â€کrobustâ€™ despite large losses

IS threatens to attack Iraqi polling station

Jordan sounds the alarm over rising online crimes

Yemen forces clash with jihadists in Taez

Paris attacks suspect gets 20 years over Brussels shootout

Jailed Egyptian photographer wins UN press freedom prize

14 Saddam-era officials still jailed in Iraq

Gaza death toll rises to 40 as Palestinian dies of wounds

HRW says African migrants face rape, torture in Yemen

Four British pilgrims killed in Saudi road crash

HRW warns Egypt fight against IS threatens humanitarian crisis

Iran, Israel trade blame for surge in hostilities over Syria

Iran vows to resume enrichment if US quits nuclear deal

UAE accuses Qatari jets of â€کchasingâ€™ passenger flight

Israel rubbishes claims Mossad behind Malaysia assassination

Syrian refugees are not going home anytime soon

Resumption of direct flights from Moscow brings hope to Egyptâ€™s tourism sector

Saudi finalises drone regulation after security alarm

Will Lebanon have more women MPs after May 6 poll?

Saudi shoots down â€کtoy droneâ€™


 