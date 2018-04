TORONTO - At least nine people were killed and 16 others wounded Monday when a driver rammed his rental van into a crowd of pedestrians in downtown Toronto, police said, without revealing a possible motive.

"This is going to be a complex investigation," deputy police chief Peter Yuen told reporters. "We have one person in custody and the investigation is ongoing."

"We can confirm for you tonight right now we have nine people that are dead, 16 injured," Yuen said.