Middle East Online

First Published: 2018-04-24
Arab World Institute named Cultural Personality of the Year 2018
Sheikh Zayed Book Award gives honorary award to â€کLâ€™Institut du Monde Arabeâ€™ in recognition of its role in promoting cooperation, cultural exchange between France and Arab world.
Middle East Online

Bridging cultures

ABU DHABI â€“ Sheikh Zayed Book Award announced today that â€کLâ€™Institut du Monde Arabeâ€™ (IMA), or the â€کArab World Instituteâ€™ is the winner of the 12th Editionâ€™s Cultural Personality of the Year Title. The honorary award recognises prominent figures and entities for their unique contributions to the advancement of the Arab culture, and for works that portray tolerance and promote peaceful coexistence.

The unanimous decision of the Sheikh Zayed Book Awardâ€™s Scientific Committee and Board of Trustees came in recognition of the Instituteâ€™s role â€“ since its establishment in 1980 â€“ in promoting cooperation and cultural exchange between France and the Arab world, especially in terms of contributing to the advancement of the Arabic language and Arabic culture in France and Europe, and the mutual cooperation with Arab nations in science and technology, in addition to supporting Arab authors and scholars, and hosting numerous cultural events and seminars.

Marking the announcement, Saif Saeed Ghobash, member of the Awardâ€™s Board of Trustees, noted: The Sheikh Zayed Book Award has grown to be an embodiment of the vision of Abu Dhabi in fostering culture and creativity and promoting communication with the global community; this is reflected in the choice of the â€کArab World Instituteâ€™ as the most deserving entity to win this yearâ€™s title, in light of its leading role in founding the cultural Arab-European dialogue and promoting the cultural exchange between the two nations.â€‌

Dr. Ali Bin Tamim, Secretary General of Sheikh Zayed Book Award, added: â€œThe legacy that the â€کArab World Instituteâ€™ enjoys, and its long list of contributions to the cultural communication between the Arab and European nations, establishes a strong foundation for it to win the title. And as this coincides with the Year of Zayed, we are extremely delighted and honoured to enroll the Institute in the Awardâ€™s hall of fame and wish it all the success in its pursuit in supporting Arabic culture.â€‌

The Sheikh Zayed Book Award recognises cultural achievements across one of the broadest and most diverse areas of any cultural awards internationally. The Winner of the Cultural Personality of the Year Award will receive a prize of AED 1,000,000, a gold medal bearing the Sheikh Zayed Book Award logo, and a certificate of merit, which will be presented at the Award Presentation Ceremony to celebrate the winning achievements on April 30th, 2018 at Manarat Al Saadiyyat, Sadiyyat Island, Abu Dhabi.
 

