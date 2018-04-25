PARIS - A project on "Preventing Violent Extremism through Youth Empowerment in Jordan, Libya, Morocco and Tunisia" was launched Tuesday at the UNESCO Headquarters in the French capital of Paris.

The two-year project, which is co-sponsored by UNESCO and the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Center (UNCCT) and funded by Canada, was unveiled during a ceremony marked by a debate led by young leaders from the four Arab countries on how to achieve its objectives.

The project seeks to support grassroots initiatives by young people to prevent violent extremism through training courses on media coverage of conflicts, intercultural dialogues and critical thinking workshops.

Speakers called on UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and UNCCT Deputy Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov to discuss the solutions that their organisations intend to implement to respond to the extremism of young people in their countries.

They also emphasised the importance of creating support systems through education, culture, training and employment to support the youth.