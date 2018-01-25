First Published: 2018-01-25
Syria’s war complicated by Turkey’s Afrin assault
Analysts try to untangle web of competing interests as Turkey back Syrian rebels to fight powerful Kurdish YPG in country’s north.
Middle East Online

Turkish army tanks are stationed in a field near the Syrian border at Hassa

BEIRUT - Turkey's assault against Kurdish forces in the northern Syrian enclave of Afrin has further complicated the bloody and complex war raging in Syria since 2011.

Syrian rebels, backed by Ankara, are fighting the powerful Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), as preparations get under way for competing sets of peace talks in Vienna and Russia.

How might the Afrin assault affect the broader conflict? What's in store for pro-Turkey rebel groups? And what about Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, or the Islamic State group?

Analysts try to untangle the web of competing interests.

- Can Turkey secure its interests? -

Situated in Syria's north, Afrin is a small Kurdish-controlled district with unfriendly neighbours: Turkey to the north and west, and rebels to the south and east.

For Ankara, the priority is clearing the YPG -- which has received widespread US backing to fight IS -- from the border.

But, if successful, the operation will also help Turkey consolidate its sphere of influence in an opposition-held enclave of northwest Syria.

In the "extreme" scenario that Turkey and rebels overrun the whole Afrin district, they could link up rebel-controlled territory across northern Syria, said Century Foundation analyst Aron Lund.

It would be "an area that could remain outside Assad control, supported by foreign money and foreign protection -- something that could survive regardless of what happens to the rest of the country", Lund pointed out.

That would leave rebels with a patch of territory administered much like their Kurdish rivals now run parts of northeast Syria.

But Ankara is at the same time exploring diplomatic avenues at securing its interests.

"The US is negotiating a big deal with Turkey," according to Charles Lister, an expert at the Middle East Institute.

The Kurds would keep their swathes of territory in northeast Syria "in exchange for some form of American support, maybe just diplomatic support... for the establishment of a similar zone in northwestern Syria under opposition control".

"This would be Turkey's way of securing at least a significant portion of its border under non-YPG control -- basically, this would be America and Turkey splitting the Turkish-Syrian border between themselves."

- Could the regime benefit? -

With Turkish forces bearing down on them, the YPG could be pushed into a Russian-brokered deal with the regime.

Syria's government withdrew from Kurdish-majority areas in 2012, paving the way for the Kurds to establish semi-autonomous rule.

But Assad, it seems, wants Afrin back.

Kurdish officials said that Moscow had offered them protection against Turkey if they handed Afrin over to government forces.

When Kurdish forces refused, Russia withdrew troops it had stationed in Afrin and lifted its air cover.

A last-minute settlement was still possible, said Lund.

"If Assad and Russia were to strike a deal with the Kurds, it would be, 'We send out our troops and this part of Afrin will get our protection, at the cost of your independence,'" said Lund.

Thanks to Moscow's 2015 intervention, the regime has retaken more than half of the country.

- What about IS? -

With US backing, the YPG and the broader Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have captured swathes of territory from IS, including the grand prize of Raqa, the jihadists' de facto Syrian capital.

So when the Turkish offensive on Afrin began, the YPG was quick to describe it as "clear support" for IS and to accuse Turkey of wanting to give jihadists breathing space by diverting attention and resources to Afrin.

IS holds less than five percent of Syrian territory and has already started reverting to guerrilla tactics against its foes.

"IS is looking to wage an insurgency against the United States and its local partners in Syria," said Nick Heras, a fellow at the Center for New American Security.

"A distracted YPG because of Turkey's actions in Afrin is a real opportunity for IS to strike against a weakened SDF in eastern Syria."

- Will peace talks suffer? -

Turkey launched its offensive just days before new rounds of competing diplomatic talks aimed at ending the nearly seven-year war.

In Vienna, Syrian government and opposition figures were gathering Thursday to launch two-day talks backed by the United Nations.

And in Sochi on January 30, Russia, fellow regime backer Iran and Turkey will host the "Syrian National Dialogue Congress."

Moscow-driven talks have largely eclipsed the UN-backed process, and in Syria's complex war, a Turkish victory in Afrin could benefit Russia's diplomatic efforts.

"A Turkey that is feeling less threatened by the Kurds might also be willing to cut more diplomatic deals down the line that returns Assad's authority to northwestern Syria," said Heras.

"Events as they are playing out now around Afrin serve Russian, Iranian and Turkish interests, which is a big boost for the Sochi process."
 

Turkey threatens confrontation with US in Syria

Kuwait protests to Riyadh after minister 'insulted'

UN alarmed at reports of brutal summary executions in Benghazi

US slammed for withholding Palestinian refugee funds

Iranian woman skydiver looks to break down stereotypes

Saudi jails two human rights defenders

Interpol returns ex-minister wanted for corruption to Iraq

Germany calls for NATO to discuss Turkey’s excursion into Syria

Syrian Kurds won't attend Russia's Sochi congress

Speaker Ryan does not envision ‘strategic alliance’ with Russia

Trump Jerusalem move boosts Palestinian support for armed resistance

Vienna peace talks ‘last hope’ for Syria peace

Syrian Kurds plant roots amid Turkish shelling

US-Turkey tensions escalate over Afrin operation

Rights group fear for jailed Bahraini activist’s health

Syria’s war complicated by Turkey’s Afrin assault

Trump warns Erdogan not to bring US, Turkish forces into conflict

Egypt leader formally registers candidacy for presidential poll

Greek PM: Turkey is an aggressive neighbour

UN picks British former aid official as new Yemen envoy

Syria peace talks in Vienna at 'very critical moment'

Erdogan defies US pressure on northern Syria offensive

95 suspects remain in Saudi custody in anti-graft probe

Libya arrests gang accused of kidnapping, torturing migrants

Activists demand Lebanon investigate claims of mass spying

Israeli culture minister pleased at Oscar shun

Twin car bombs kill at least 30 in Libya's Benghazi

Dozens killed in strikes on Yemen rebel heartland

Germany's Turks, Kurds clash over 'imported' Syria conflict

Israel to allow graves of stolen Jewish babies to be opened

Syria denies carrying out chemical attacks against rebel-held areas

Syrian Kurds fear abandonment despite aiding IS defeat

Russia rejects US accusations it is behind Syria chemical attacks

World powers up the ante on Syria, Russia

Turkey ‘lying’ with claim that IS jihadists are in Afrin

Tillerson meets with British, Saudi, UAE FMs on Yemen

Qaeda leader calls on Muslims to attack Jews, Americans over Jerusalem

Palestinians in occupied West Bank get 3G

Turkish army clashes with Kurdish militia amid US alarm

Turkey arrests dozens accused of ‘terror propaganda’

Three French female jihadists face possible death penalty in Iraq

Russia pension funds may invest in Aramco IPO

Women journalists protest separation during Pence visit to Jerusalem

Tillerson to present US strategy on Syria to European, Arab allies

Egypt military accuses presidential hopeful of committing crimes

 