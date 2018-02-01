First Published: 2018-02-01
Morocco dismantles terror cell
Seven suspected terrorists linked to IS jihadist group arrested in Tangier, Meknes.
Middle East Online

BCIJ keeping a close eye on terror suspects in Morocco

CASABLANCA – Morocco’s Interior Ministry authorities announced Wednesday the arrest of seven suspected jihadists in the Moroccan cities of Tangier and Meknes.

A seven-member cell linked to the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group has been dismantled in both cities, according to the Interior Ministry.

The suspects, who planned to join the ranks of the jihadist group, were accused of spreading propaganda and planning attacks on people and property, said the ministry in a statement

The operation conducted by the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations (BCIJ) resulted in the seizure of electronic equipment, knives and documents "advocating extremist thinking."

Morocco was a victim of terror attacks in Casablanca in 2003 and Marrakech in 2011, which killed a total of 50 people and injured dozens.

In 2017, the BCIJ dismantled nine "terrorist structures" and "neutralized 186 suspected terrorists," according to a recent report released by the local press. Since 2015, it has neutralized "49 structures that planned, according to the same source.
 

