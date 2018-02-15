First Published: 2018-02-15
Morocco arrests three suspected IS terrorists
Interior Ministry says one of suspected terrorists belongs to Polisario Front.
Middle East Online

CASABLANCA – Morocco’s security forces arrested Thursday three terrorists, including a Polisario separatist, suspected of having links with the Islamic State group, according to the Interior Ministry.

The Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations (BCIJ) arrested three dangerous elements who have pledged allegiance to the IS group, aged between 24 and 30, and who were active in the cities of Laayoune, Salé and Marrakech, said a statement from the Interior Ministry.

Investigations showed that the suspects, who have pledged allegiance to the caliph of "Daesh", were involved in inciting murder the IS bloody approach and intended to acquire expertise in manufacturing explosive devices, added the statement.

The first elements of the investigation also revealed that one of the suspects had rallied in the past the camps of the separatists of the "Polisario Front" in the Tindouf refugee camp.

He was being prepared to perpetrate terrorist acts inside the Kingdom, said the ministry.

The search operation allowed the seizure of a set of electronic equipment, an "identity card" issued to the suspect by the so-called Sahrawi Arab Democratic republic and a military uniform of the Polisario Front.
 

